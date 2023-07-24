Hull City join transfer chase for Primeira Liga winger

Hull City are interested in Sporting Lisbon winger Rafael Camacho, according to a report by Portuguese news outlet O’Jogo.

Hull City have become the latest Championship club to be linked with a swoop for the former Liverpool man this summer.

Camacho, 23, is facing an uncertain future with his current team in this transfer window and is believed to have emerged on the radar of a few English teams recently.

O’Jogo have claimed the Tigers have entered the chase for his signature alongside second tier rivals Watford, Norwich City and Stoke City.

Hull eyeing attacking target

Hull could see Camacho as someone to further bolster their attacking options. Liam Rosenior has delved into the market to land Manchester City striker Liam Delap on loan and winger Jason Lokilo from Sparta Rotterdam.

However, the 39-year-old could do with some more competition and depth in attacking areas ahead of the new season. The Tigers kick-start the 2023/24 campaign with a tricky away trip to Norwich on Saturday 5th August.

Camacho linked up with Sporting Lisbon in 2019 and has since made 26 appearances for the Portuguese giants in all competitions, chipping in with a single goal. He has been loaned out to Rio Ave, Belenenses and Aris over recent years.

He was on the books at Manchester City from 2013 to 2015 before joining Liverpool. The former Portugal youth international went on to make two senior appearances during his time at Anfield before heading out the exit door.

Hull have already raided Sporting Lisbon to sign left wing-back Ruben Vinagre on a season-long loan and could now turn their attentions to Camacho. Other clubs have been mentioned as potential suitors, so like with most transfer targets, the Tigers will have to see off competition from elsewhere if they are to get him.