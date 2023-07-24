‘Hold their own’ – How will Ipswich Town fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

After an impressive 2022/23 promotion-winning season, Ipswich Town are already one of the dark horses for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Ipswich Town have a new look under Kieran McKenna. His side play fluid and attractive football and in a more technical division in the Championship, the Tractor Boys could really flourish next season.

And that’s what many are expecting of them as we near the start of the new campaign, but what do our writers think?

Here we have our say on how Ipswich Town will fare in the 2023/24 Championship season…

Luke Phelps

“It’s never guaranteed, but I don’t think relegation will ever come into Ipswich Town minds next season. I think they’re back to stay and like many others, I think they’ll more than hold their own next time round.

“They’ve made some decent signings so far. Jack Taylor looks like the best signing to me but I still think they need quite a few more players in before the start of the new season.

“I expect them to make some more impressive loan signings after the signing of Omari Hutchinson, though signing the best Premier League youngsters on loan is going to be difficult.

“Still, as things stand, I think Ipswich are heading towards a comfortable mid-table finish which they can then build on going forward.”

Prediction: Mid-table

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

James Ray

“Excitement is high at Portman Road, and rightly so. They’ve got more financial support than they did during their previous Championship stint and in Kieran McKenna they have a coach who looks destined to keep moving on up. However, while Town are right to be looking up, I think some of the early hype might be a little excessive.

“Some have tipped Ipswich to be in the promotion fight off the bat but the Championship is looking like a seriously competitive league next season. I still think they’ll do the best of all the promoted sides and there will be great days ahead, perhaps landing them a top-half finish.

“There is more work to do in the transfer market though and against the elite teams in this division, they could yet struggle.

“With some more signings they could break into the top-half but I can’t see them being in the play-off fight when it comes to crunch time.”

Prediction: Top-half