‘High hopes’ – How will Plymouth Argyle fare in the 23/24 Championship season? Prediction

Plymouth Argyle have made their long-awaited return to the Championship and they’ll be hoping to make a splash back in the second-tier.

Plymouth Argyle won a competitive League One last season, pipping Ipswich Town to the title on the final day. They’ve made some impressive signings since while retaining most of their key players, standing them in good stead for Championship football.

But just how will they fare on their return to the second-tier? Here, some of our writers predict how the Pilgrims’ 2023/24 season could pan out…

James Ray

“There is still work for Plymouth Argyle to do before the start of the new season. More recruits are needed to give them the depth needed to impress at this level but I’ve got high hopes for the Pilgrims.

“Ipswich’s ambitions mean they’ve been the most talked about of the promoted sides while the turbulence at Sheffield Wednesday has seen them draw attention too. It means Plymouth have gone somewhat under the radar despite winning the league last season, and they’ve made some fantastic signings. The permanent returns of Morgan Whittaker and Bali Mumba mark brilliant bitts of business and Julio Pleguezuelo’s arrival has caught my eye too.

“Going under the radar might help them gear up for Championship football and with a coach like Steven Schumacher in place, I can see Argyle faring well. I predict they’ll end up around mid-table, probably still in the bottom half but clear of a relegation fight.”

Prediction: Mid-table

Luke Phelps

“Everyone seems to be writing Plymouth off next season, but I think they’ll really surprise a few. I’m not expecting a lot from them but I think they have a very good chance of beating the drop.

“They’ve made some decent signings so far and I think they’ll make a few more. I also think they’ll get some really good players in on loan like they did last season, with Plymouth proving to be a very good place for younger players to develop.

“If they can do that then they should really fancy their chances of achieving a relatively comfortable finish in the league, although I don’t think they’ll finish much higher above that.

“I’m excited to watch them next season and to see them progress under a very talented boss in Schumacher.”

Prediction: Mid-table