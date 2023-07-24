‘Has to be the minimum’ – How will Portsmouth fare in the 2023/24 League One season? Prediction

Portsmouth have had a busy summer transfer window as John Mousinho continues to revamp the ranks at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth have made 11 new additions so far and signing number 12 isn’t far away either. A little more business is there to be done but after such an overhaul, Pompey will be determined to push back towards the top-end of the table.

After such a busy summer, expectations are high and as Mousinho heads into his first full season as manager, the hope will be that he can deliver a long-awaited promotion at Fratton Park.

Here, some of our writers have their say on how Portsmouth will fare in the 2023/24 League One season…

James Ray

“The League One promotion fight will be wide open next season. Some of the recent ever-presents are up in the Championship and none of the relegated sides are in particularly strong positions, providing a great opportunity for Portsmouth after a big rebuild following some tough years.

“It will be a big test of Mousinho’s mettle and honestly, I think he’s been harshly judged by some since his arrival. He needs to show just what he’s capable of after building a squad of his own though and after such a change to the squad, play-offs has to be the minimum.

“It’ll be a competitive battle for a top-six finish as always but this league is there for the taking next season. I’ll back Pompey to earn a spot in the play-offs.”

Prediction: Play-offs

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Portsmouth are looking strong heading into this season. Their summer business so far has them in a very strong position and this may finally be the year they manage to get out of League One.

“However, I think cautious optimism is the best way to approach this season given the recent disappointments Pompey have suffered on their quest for top six finishes in the third tier.

“John Mousinho had his side unbeaten in 11 games at the end of last season and it’s those sort of runs that they will need to put together more consistently should they want to compete this season.

“I’m confident over their chances this season and think this may finally be their year.”

Prediction: Automatic promotion