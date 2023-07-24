Fulham’s move for Southampton man could fall through after latest update

Fulham’s move for Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu is now a potential doubt with Fulham’s decision pending, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Salisu, 24, made 22 Premier League appearances for Southampton last season. The central defender has been with the Saints since 2020 and has proved to be a solid Premier League defensive option since his arrival.

The Ghana international joined from Real Valladolid and despite his best efforts he was unable to keep Southampton in the top tier last season.

Southampton’s lengthy stint in the Premier League came to an end and now the club are preparing for a new era back in the Championship.

This summer has seen several of their key men linked with a move away and Salisu has been linked with the likes of Fulham for sometime now with French side AS Monaco also having two bids rejected for the defender.

Now though, Fulham are in advanced talks with Ajax defender Calvin Bassey and the latest update has claimed the Cottagers will only sign one left footed central defender this summer putting the Salisu move at risk of falling through.

Understand Fulham have decided to go for just one left footed CB between Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu despite talks for both ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC Negotiations are very advanced with Bassey; club now hoping for medical tests this week. Salisu deal on but AS Monaco also keen. pic.twitter.com/iEkh7VnCGW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2023

Delaying the inevitable?

Salisu remains of interest to Monaco meaning should Marco Silva opt for Bassey then the French club may make another move for the 24-year-old.

Russell Martin’s squad would be strengthened if Salisu stayed at St Mary’s beyond this summer, but at this point that doesn’t appear too likely and it may be best for the club to get the funds from his sale and reinvest elsewhere ahead of the new campaign.

Southampton will be aiming for a return to Premier League football at the first time of asking this season and whilst their squad is in a good position at the moment there is still work to be done and more incomings and outgoings seem inevitable on the south coast.

Martin will be hoping to get off to a positive start in the 2023/24 campaign with or without Salisu. His side face off against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening night of the new season.