Free agent linked and more: The Birmingham City transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Last week was a fairly subdued week for Birmingham City, although their summer so far has been surprisingly impressive.

The week started with the news that Werder Bremen’s Lee Buchanan was closing in on a move to Swansea City. Previous reports had credited both Birmingham City and Swansea with an interest but Football Insider revealed last week that it’s Swansea who are closing in on a move for Buchanan, though a move has not yet become official.

Then, Birmingham City were linked with free agent Tennai Watson. Football League World claim that Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, and Charlton Athletic are all keen on the released MK Dons wing-back, who made 30 total appearances in League One last time round.

One player that John Eustace’s side aren’t chasing though is Arsenal man Omar Rekik. Blues raided Arsenal for Auston Trusty last season and they’ve been tipped to bring in Rekik, who spent time with Wigan Athletic last season, but Birmingham Live say that a loan move for Rekik is not in the making.

Lastly, released former Birmingham City skipper Harlee Dean is being eyed up by Reading. The Royals are hitting the transfer market hard after coming out of their transfer embargo, with the 31-year-old Dean a reported target following his Birmingham City release at the end of last season.

For Blues then, the bulk of their transfer business looks to have been completed early. Now their attentions could turn towards loan players as Premier League clubs begin to get their own business done, so expect to see a few more new signings arriving at St Andrew’s before the start of the new season next month.