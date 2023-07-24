Free agent joins new club after Millwall departure

Gillingham have snapped up Scott Malone following his departure from Millwall, as announced by their official club website.

Gillingham have landed the left-back on a free transfer as they prepare for the upcoming League Two season.

Malone, 32, was released by Millwall at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

He has been training with the Gills over recent times to help build up his fitness levels and the Kent outfit have landed him on a permanent basis.

Eye-catching addition for Gillingham

This is an impressive addition for Gillingham, especially in the fourth tier, and it wouldn’t have been a surprise at all to see Malone stay in the Championship this summer.

Neil Harris is building a strong side at Priestfield and he will be quietly fancying his side’s chances of competing at the top end of the table in the next campaign.

Malone re-joined the Millwall in 2021, having previously had a spell at The Den from 2012 to 2014, and went on to make 189 appearances for them across his his two stints, chipping in with 14 goals and 17 assists.

He is a vastly experienced player in the Football League and has also played for the likes of Burton Albion, Cardiff City, AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Derby County in the past.

The defender isn’t the only addition at Gillingham in this window. They have delved into the market already to land the likes of Jonny Williams, Max Clark, Conor Masterson and Shadrach Ogie and they have been carefully picking their targets as Harris assembles his squad.

They head to Stockport County on the opening day of the 2023/24 season on Saturday 5th August and Malone will be making that trip having put pen-to-paper on a contract.