Everton are on the lookout for attacking additions this summer and Leicester City’s Iheanacho, 26, has been linked with a summer move to Goodison Park.

It comes after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League and Iheanacho had had a number of suitors since. But FootballTransfers now say that The Toffees’ preferred choice striker this summer is Toure.

Everton want to sign the Almeria forward but face competition from Atalanta. FootballTransfers add that Atalanta could soon outweigh Everton in this particular transfer chase with Manchester United looking to sign Rasmus Hojlund form the Italian side, potentially giving Atalanta the funding needed for Toure.

So should the Toffees miss out on him, then they’ll likely look at a move for Iheanacho who has 42 Premier League goals to his name so far in his career.

A nervy wait?

Leicester City need to know what players they’ll have in their ranks for next season. Right now, Enzo Maresca’s main striking options are Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy, and Iheanacho, and whilst they’re very good options to have in the Championship, if one leaves then Maresca will definitely need to replace them.

Iheanacho could take the Championship by storm next season but it’s no surprise to see interest in him this summer. He’s still at a good age and he’s got a good track record in the top flight, and given the fact that he’s out of contract in a year’s time, a summer sale could well on the cards.

If Everton make their move then the Foxes might be forced into a sale, depending on how they view Iheanacho going into next season and beyond.