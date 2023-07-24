Euro striker linked and more: The Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Last week was another fairly busy one for Middlesbrough as they gear up for another promotion charge in the 2023/24 season.

And the biggest Middlesbrough transfer story involves Ryan Giles. After a summer of reports linking him with a permanent return to the Riverside, it looks like the Wolves man is set for Luton Town. TEAMtalk recently revealed that the Hatters are set to sign Giles for £4million plus add-ons, beating Boro in the process.

Elsewhere Lillestrom striker Akor Adams has been linked with Middlesbrough in the past week. The Nigerian striker has netted 15 goals in 15 Norwegian top flight games so far this season, with reports in the country claiming that Championship trio Middlesbrough, Leicester City, and Watford are all keen on the 23-year-old.

But a striker who won’t be heading to the Riverside this summer is Ross Stewart. Boro have been linked with the Sunderland man on and off the the past year or so, but a recent report from Teesside Live says that Middlesbrough are not currently pursuing the Scottish striker.

Lastly, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Liam Roberts sealed a season-long loan deal to League One club Barnsley last week – he managed just four Championship outings last season and has since fallen further down the pecking order owing to the arrivals of Seny Dieng and Tom Glover.

Boro then look to have a few more irons in the fire yet. Expect Michael Carrick to be targeting a new left-back signing with Giles seemingly on the verge of joining Luton Town, which is a huge blow for Boro.

Middlesbrough kick off their 2023/24 season with a game at home to Millwall next month.