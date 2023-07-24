Departed QPR and Barrow pair on trial at Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United are taking a look at Dillon De Silva and Joe Grayson following their departures from QPR and Barrow respectively, according to the Hartlepool Mail.

The pair are both in the hunt for new clubs after being released from the Football League this summer.

De Silva, 21, cut ties with QPR after his contract expired at the end of June, whilst Grayson left Barrow in League Two.

Hartlepool were relegated to the National League in the last campaign and are keeping tabs on a few trialists at the moment, as per the Hartlepool Mail, as they look to mount an immediate promotion push back to the fourth tier under ex-Shrewsbury Town and Port Vale boss John Askey.

1 of 20 Who is this? Josh Brownhill Josh Cullen Charlie Taylor Lyle Foster

Former QPR and Barrow aiming to impress

De Silva linked up with QPR in 2017 after spells at Tottenham Hotspur and Barking and was a regular for the London club at various youth levels. He was given the green light to head to Torquay United on loan last term to get some game time under his belt and he ended up making 19 league appearances during his spell at Plainmoor, chipping in with three goals.

Grayson has spent the past two years on the books at Barrow after joining them as a youngster from Blackburn Rovers in 2021. He played 33 times for the Bluebirds and found the net twice for the Cumbrian club before heading out the exit door for temporary stints at Dundee United and Stockport County last term.

Both De Silva and Grayson will be hoping to impress Hartlepool during their trials. The Pools played Middlesbrough last week and ended up beating Michael Carrick’s side 2-1 before drawing 0-0 with fellow non-league outfit Blyth Spartans over the weekend.