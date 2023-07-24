‘Definite improvement’ – How will Birmingham City fare in the 2023/24 Championship season? Prediction

After some years of troubles off the pitch and troubles on it too, Birmingham City look to be entering a new and exciting chapter in their history.

For the first summer in many, Birmingham City fans seem to be extremely impressed by their club’s transfer business.

Blues have made some big signings and they’re shifting from a reliance on loan players too, although a loan contingency is expected to arrive later in the window, only bolstering the club’s chances next season.

But how will Birmingham City fare in the upcoming Championship campaign? Our writers have their say…

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City have been finishing low for a while now. Blues often seem to finish in or around the 17th place position and whilst I don’t think they’ll finish well above that next time round, I think we’ll see a definite improvement.

“There seems to be a very good mood at the club and among the fanbase right now. Their takeover and their positive summer transfer window has caused that and in John Eustace, I think the club has a very under-rated Championship manager.

“Expectations need to be managed though. It’d be easy to get carried away after this summer but I certainly think Blues will enjoy a positive season next time round.”

Prediction: Mid-table

James Ray

“I’ve got a good feeling about Birmingham City coming into the new season. There are still signings they need to make but their business to date has been impressive and in John Eustace, they’ve got a manager I rate highly too.

“Time will tell if he’s the man to take the Blues to the next level but providing they can add some more bodies before the window ends at the start of September, I think City could break into the top-half. A finish around mid-table would be a big improvement on recent seasons but I can see them sneaking into the lower-end of the top half.

“Supporters should feel good about the club’s chances next season and with plenty of promising youngsters on the books, the future is looking bright after some tough years.”

Prediction: Top-half