Coventry City were keen on 28-year-old Scot who is now set for Saudi Arabia move

Coventry City have held an interest in Club Brugge centre-back Jack Hendry but he is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, according to the Daily Mail.

Coventry City have been active in the transfer market, putting the money from Viktor Gyokeres’ sale to good use.

Ellis Simms, Bobby Thomas, Brad Collins, Joel Latibeaudiere, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Jay Dasilva have all signed but there is more business to be done for the Sky Blues, with a number of players linked.

Now, the Daily Mail has revealed one target City are set to miss out on is Scottish defender Hendry.

The 28-year-old has been playing in Belgium with Club Brugge since 2021 but he’s now set to join Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia. The £6.5m move will disappoint both Coventry City and Hamburg, who have held an interest in former Celtic and Peterborough United academy man Hendry.

Hendry previously played first-team football in the EFL with Wigan Athletic, Shrewsbury Town (loan) and MK Dons (loan).

Attentions to turn elsewhere

Coventry City might have added Latibeaudiere and Thomas to their centre-back options but there’s no doubt they still need more options. While Jay Dasilva and Jake Bidwell have slotted into the back three before, Kyle McFadzean is the only natural centre-back in the senior side.

It means another addition or two is still needed, so Hendry’s move to the Middle East is a bit of a blow.

However, the Sky Blues are smart enough in the transfer market to have alternative options in mind. The hope will be that the focus can switch to them and deals can be done quickly as the start of the season moves closer and closer. Coventry are yet to make any loan signings and with how they’ve used that market in recent years, it could be that temporary targets appear on their radar sooner rather than later.