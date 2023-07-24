Charlton Athletic, Fleetwood Town and Carlisle United want Premier League midfielder

The League One trio have all joined the race to land the Premier League youngster on loan this summer ahead of the new season.

Leonard, 21, spent last term at Northampton Town and helped the Cobblers gain promotion from League Two under Jon Brady.

Football Insider claim he will be handed a new by the Seagulls before heading out again for the next campaign as Roberto De Zerbi’s side to look to help him continue his development.

Charlton, Carlisle and Fleetwood in battle

Charlton have been busy over recent times as Dean Holden looks to build a squad capable of mounting a push for promotion. They boosted their options in the middle of the park by bringing in Panutche Camara from Ipswich Town and could see Leonard as someone to provide more competition and depth in that department.

Fleetwood and Carlisle may fancy their chances of being able to offer the Scotland youth international more game time than the Addicks would. The latter are back in the third tier following their promotion from League Two in May after beating Stockport County on penalties in the final at Wembley.

Brighton snapped up Leonard back in 2018 after he had spells in the academies at Rangers and Hearts. He has since played twice for the Seagulls’ first-team and has mainly been used in their development squad.

Northampton came calling last year and he was given the green light to join the Cobblers to get some experience under his belt in the fourth tier. He went on to make 48 appearances during his time at Sixfields and will now be eager to test himself at a higher level.