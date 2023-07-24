Bristol Rovers set to sign Premier League goalkeeper on loan

Bristol Rovers have been in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and until now, the signing of a new shot-stopper has eluded Joey Barton and the Gas.

Now though, it seems the goalkeeping shortage at the Memorial Stadium will be no more.

Football Insider is reporting that Brentford and Bristol Rovers have come to an agreement over the loan transfer of 20-year-old Matthew Cox. The Bees are keen to give the England youth international a shot at first-team football and he looks set to get that chance under Barton’s management.

Cox is set to join the club on a season-long deal and will undergo a medical with the club today.

This will be his first campaign of starting in senior football after serving as David Raya’s no.2 for much of the 2022/23 season.

Ready for a step up

Before heading to Brentford, Cox was a bright talent in the AFC Wimbledon academy. Since then, the youngster will have been learning from high-level coaches and having gained experience with England’s Young Lions, the hope will be that this loan move marks the start of an exciting career in senior football.

He will likely battle James Belshaw for the starting spot under Barton but if Jed Ward is to head out on loan, Cox might not be the only new goalkeeper who arrives at Bristol Rovers this summer.

There is still plenty of time for further signings to be made and once the Cox deal is done, the hope will be that Rovers can turn attentions to the next addition as they gear up for the new season.