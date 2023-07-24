3 strikers Stoke City should consider as Southampton emerge as leaders in Ross Stewart chase

Stoke City have been frequently linked with a move for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart this summer.

The Scot played under Alex Neil at Sunderland and would be an impressive signing for Stoke City but fresh reports emerged at the weekend stating relegated Southampton have pushed to the front of the race for his signature.

It could leave the Potters with no choice but to look at some alternative options. Here, we put forward three strikers the club should keep in mind…

Keinan Davis – Aston Villa

Davis’ goalscoring record isn’t the strongest but his stint with Nottingham Forest in the second-half of their promotion-wining season displayed just what he’s capable of at Championship level when given game time and at high confidence.

His powerful presence at the top of the pitch has helped him bully central defenders in the past and with a move likely this summer, Stoke City could be a good destination.

Andi Zeqiri – Brighton & Hove Albion

While on loan with FC Basel last season, 23-year-old striker Zeqiri notched a thoroughly impressive 18 goals in 50 games across all competitions. It remains to be seen what Brighton have planned for him now but a Championship stint could do him the world of good given his limited experience on these shores.

The Swiss international mainly plays as a striker but has played in behind the no.9 before and out on the left as well.

Kieffer Moore – Bournemouth

Everyone knows just what Kieffer Moore brings to any side he plays for: sheer physicality and aerial presence.

He found a bit of game time in the Premier League last season but over the second half of the season, he dropped out the side and only found limited minutes off the bench. A move seems feasible and if the door does open for him to move on, he could be a great option for Stoke as they look for someone to lead the line.