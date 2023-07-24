3 Sam Gallagher alternatives Coventry City should consider amid Blackburn Rovers’ big asking price

Coventry City were among the sides linked with Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher over the weekend.

Coventry City and Stoke City are both admirers of Gallagher, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon. However, Blackburn Rovers are claimed to be demanding £5m for their powerful striker.

The Sky Blues could do with another striker but at that price, they would be wise to look at alternatives to Gallagher. Here, we put forward three worth considering…

Colby Bishop – Portsmouth

Bishop’s first season with Portsmouth proved to be arguably the best of his career. He managed 24 goals in 52 games across all competitions for the League One side last season, proving himself as a force to be reckoned with in League One.

The 26-year-old has shown what he’s capable of with a team higher up that league and after that showing, a step up to the Championship may not be too far away. He could be a great alternative to Gallagher as Coventry eye another striker.

Akor Adams – Lillestrom

Nigerian striker Adams has drawn interest from the Championship this summer and Coventry could be wise to eye him up too.

He has 16 goals in 15 games for Norwegian side Lillestrom and at 23, he could be ready for a chance on these shores. Middlesbrough, Watford and Leicester City have all been mentioned as admirers but with the Viktor Gyokeres money, Coventry could battle them for his signature.

Sam Surridge – Nottingham Forest

If someone with Championship experience is Coventry City’s preference, Sam Surridge looks like a very realistic target.

He’s played and succeeded at this level before and having fallen down the pecking order at Nottingham Forest over the last year, a move away is feasible. While not the most prolific at times, Surridge could become a dangerous striker at this level if given the game time.