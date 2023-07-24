3 goalkeepers Leeds United need to consider as transfer target nears move elsewhere

Leeds United will need another goalkeeper this summer and one player who had been linked was Bayern Munich’s Alexander Nubel.

However, the German shot-stopper’s proposed move to VfB Stuttgart is now said to be a ‘done deal’. Leeds United will have to cross his name off their list of transfer targets and turn to other options on their radar.

With that said, here are three goalkeepers the Whites should consider…

Aro Muric – Burnley

Burnley have signed James Trafford and given his trajectory, he may well come in as the new no.1. That could push Muric down to the bench, as happened on occasions last season. Game time will surely be his priority and it would be interesting to see if that opens the door to an exit, be it temporary or permanent.

The 24-year-old managed 19 clean sheets in 41 games last season as the Clarets won the Championship title.

Marek Rodak – Fulham

Given how well Rodak has performed in the Championship before, it is somewhat surprising that he’s still at Fulham, serving as a back-up in the Premier League. At 26, he’s still got some great years ahead of him and could definitely hold down a starting role with a top second-tier side.

His deal is up next summer so if another season of acting as no.2 awaits, an exit could suit all.

Mat Ryan – AZ Alkmaar

The path of Ryan’s career has been somewhat surprising after emerging as a key Brighton player during the early days of their time in the Premier League. He’s since played for Real Sociedad, FC Copenhagen and now AZ Alkmaar in Holland.

Like Rodak, his deal is up next summer and with some strong pedigree behind him, he could be a realistic yet impressive signing for Leeds United as they eye up another shot-stopper.