29-year-old set to join QPR today, two-year deal agreed

QPR are set to sign free agent defender Morgan Fox today on a two-year deal, as per a report from Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 24.07.23, 11:52).

QPR are gearing up for their first full season under Gareth Ainsworth’s management and the hope will be that he can lift the R’s away from the bottom-end of the table after a challenging 2022/23 campaign at Loftus Road.

So far, Asmir Begovic, Ziyad Larkeche and Paul Smyth have signed while Taylor Richards’ loan deal officially became permanent earlier in the summer. More additions are needed though and it seems one fresh face could be inbound imminently.

It was said over the weekend that free agent defender Morgan Fox was being lined up for a move to QPR and now, Sky Sports has said he could join the club today.

The 29-year-old is without a club after leaving Stoke City at the end of last summer and is poised to join the R’s on a two-year deal.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

A key area

Centre-back is a position that looks pretty light on the ground at Loftus Road. Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter are the only senior players there, while Joe Gubbins is an option from the academy. The signing of Morgan Fox gives Ainsworth a much-needed third senior player at the heart of defence but even after his signing is wrapped up, another one or two wouldn’t go amiss.

There isn’t long before the new season gets underway against Watford so the hope will be that business can really ramp up over the coming weeks.

Fox brings Championship experience at versatility to the QPR squad. He’s played 239 times in the division over the course of his career and can play at left-back if needs be as well as in centre-back.