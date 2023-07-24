2 players who could realistically sign for Wigan Athletic in the coming weeks

Wigan Athletic are preparing for life back in League One following their relegation from the Championship.

Wigan Athletic have kept Shaun Maloney in charge and he will be eager to mount an immediate promotion push back to the second tier.

The Latics have been linked with a few players over recent times as they look to bring in some more reinforcements to their ranks. Here is a look at two individuals they could realistically land over the next couple of weeks before the new season starts…

Kelland Watts

Wigan are expected to tie up a deal to bring the Newcastle United man back to the DW Stadium. As per reporter Craig Hope on Twitter, the defender is ‘set’ to join on a season-long loan that will be made permanent when his contract with Eddie Howe’s side expires in June 2024.

Watts, 23, spent the 2021/22 campaign with the Latics and made 35 appearances in all competitions as he helped the North West outfit win promotion. He has also had temporary stints away from the Toon Army at Stevenage, Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and most recently Peterborough United to get experience under his belt.

Josh Emmanuel

The door is open to land the right-back on a free transfer following his departure from Grimsby Town at the end of last month. He knows what it takes to get out of League One having helped Hull City win the title under their former boss Grant McCann back in 2021.

Emmanuel is an experienced player in the Football League and has played 176 games in his career to date, having previously been at Ipswich Town, Crawley Town, Rotherham United, Shrewsbury Town and Bolton Wanderers in the past. Wigan are believed to be keen, as per Football Insider, with Port Vale and Peterborough also mentioned as potential suitors.