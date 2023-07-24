2 players who could realistically sign for Rotherham United in the coming weeks

Rotherham United are preparing for another season in the Championship after they managed to stay up last term.

Rotherham United have delved into the transfer market so far this summer to bring in midfielder Cafu, defender Grant Hall and goalkeeper Dillon Phillips.

The Millers have been linked with a few more players as well over recent times. Here is a look at two reported targets that they could realistically land over the next couple of weeks….

Christ Tiehi

Rotherham are said to have held talks with the midfielder over a potential move to South Yorkshire, as per Football Insider, and he would strengthen their options in the middle of the park. The former Ivory Coast youth international, who is 25-years-old, spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic in the second tier in the last campaign and made 19 appearances for the Latics in all competitions.

He joined his current club back in 2019 from Opava in the Czech Republic. Tiehi has also been loaned out to Slavia Prague during his time at the Stadion U Nisy.

Billy Sharp

It is no secret that the Millers are keen to land the veteran striker following his departure from Sheffield United at the end of June and Matt Taylor’s side are waiting to hear back from him, as per the Rotherham Advertiser. The 37-year-old helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League last season and is currently weighing up his next move in the game.

Sharp would give Rotherham something different in attack and would inject serious experience into their ranks. He has played 693 games in his career to date and has found the net on 267 occasions, having also been at Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Southampton and Leeds United in the past.