2 players who could realistically sign for Reading in the coming weeks

Reading are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season under former Southampton boss Ruben Selles.

Reading will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship following their relegation in the last campaign.

They have been linked with a few players over recent times with additions expected over the coming weeks. Here is a look at two reported targets they could realistically land…

Olamide Shodipo

Reading are taking a look at the free agent winger on trial, as reported by AllNigerianSoccer. The 26-year-old, who is a former Republic of Ireland youth international, is available following his departure from QPR at the end of last term and he is weighing up his next move in the game.

The ball is very much in the Royals’ court regarding this potential addition. If the ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City loan man does impresses them during his temporary stint, the choice is theirs if they want to land him. The fact he is unattached means this would be a relatively risk-free deal if they decide to lodge a contract offer.

Tino Anjorin

The Chelsea youngster has emerged on Selles’ radar as he looks to inject more quality into his newly inherited squad. According to the Sunday Mirror reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, the Berkshire outfit are interested in acquiring him on loan and this is a move that would suit all parties involved as the Blues would get him off their books and Reading would gain a player with a big point to prove.

Anjorin has spent time away from Stamford Bridge at Lokomotiv Moscow and Huddersfield Town in the past to gain experience. The 21-year-old is also a former England youth international.