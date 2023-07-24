2 players who could realistically sign for Oxford United in the coming weeks

Oxford United have had a busy summer on the transfer front so far as they prepare for Liam Manning’s first full season in charge at the Kassam Stadium.

Oxford United underperformed in the last campaign in League One and will be hoping for a much better showing next time around.

The U’s have been linked with a few more reinforcements over recent times. Here is a look at two reported targets who they could realistically land over the next couple of weeks…

Isaak Davies

Oxford are believed to be interested in the Cardiff City striker along with third tier rivals Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic, according to reporter Phil Cadden on Twitter. He would give them another option to pick from in attack and the door has opened to land him as he has been left out of the Bluebirds’ pre-season trip to Portugal recently, as per WalesOnline, which suggests he is heading out the exit door in the next future.

The 21-year-old has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date. He has made 41 appearances in all competitions for the Welsh outfit and has found the net on four occasions.

Tim Akinola

The U’s are said to be keen on the Arsenal man and he would give the more competition and depth in their midfield department. All Nigeria Soccer claim they are admirers of the 22-year-old along with ambitious League Two pair Stockport County and Gillingham in this window.

Akinola, who is from Nigeria, is unlikely to break into the first-team at the Emirates Stadium anytime soon which means an exit would be a sensible move for him. He has spent time away from the Gunners on loan at Dundee United and Chesterfield in the past.