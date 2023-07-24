2 players who could realistically sign for Notts County in the coming weeks

Notts County are preparing for life back in League Two following their promotion from the National League.

Notts County were promoted from non-league alongside Wrexham last season after beating Chesterfield in the play-off final at Wembley on penalties.

The Magpies have been linked with a few players since sealing their return to the Football League. Here is a look at two reported targets who they could realistically sign in the coming weeks…

Jesse Debrah

The door is open to sign the defender on a free transfer following his recent departure from FC Halifax Town. Notts County will know all about him after playing against him in the last campaign and he would be a useful addition for them at the back.

At the age of 22, the former Millwall man has the potential to grow and develop down the line and would be a shrewd long-term addition for Luke Williams’ side. He has emerged on their radar alongside Barnsley and Northampton Town, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon.

Sam Pearson

The Magpies have been linked with the Bristol City youngster this summer and he would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. According to a report by BristolLive, he has been on Notts County’s radar as they eye up potential reinforcements to their squad.

Pearson, 21, has been on the books at Ashton Gate for his whole career to date and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Championship outfit. He has made five first-team appearances so far and has been shipped out on loan to Bath City, Weymouth, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Yeovil Town and AFC Wimbledon over recent times to get some valuable senior experience under his belt.