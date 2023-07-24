2 players who could realistically sign for Hull City in the coming weeks

Hull City are gearing up for Liam Rosenior’s first full season in charge at the MKM Stadium.

Hull City have delved into the transfer market to bring in striker Liam Delap, winger Jason Lokilo and left-back Ruben Vinagre so far this summer.

The Tigers have been linked with more reinforcements over recent times. Here is a look at two reported targets they could realistically sign over the next couple of weeks…

Mark Travers

Hull are in need of another goalkeeper to compete with Matt Ingram for the number one spot in the next campaign following Karl Darlow’s return to Newcastle United. Travers, who is a Republic of Ireland international with three caps under his belt, would fit the bill for the East Yorkshire club.

He remains on Rosenior’s radar at the moment, as detailed in a report by HullLive, and has fallen out of favour with the Cherries in the Premier League. The Dorset outfit snapped him up as a youngster from Shamrock Rovers in 2016 and he has since made 70 appearances for them in all competitions.

Rafael Camacho

The links to the former Liverpool man seem to make sense considering he is currently on the books at Sporting Lisbon, the same club who Hull have recently brought in Vinagre from. It is no secret that the Tigers are keen to bring in more attacking players before the start of the new season and the winger would give the more competition and depth in forward areas.

Portuguese news outlet O’Jogo has claimed Hull want him along with Stoke City, Watford and Norwich City. He has been on the books at Estadio Jose Alvalade since 2019 and has been loaned out to Rio Ave, Belenenses and Aris over recent years.