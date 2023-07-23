Swindon Town in talks with defender after Dundee United exit

Swindon Town are in talks with Ryan Edwards following his departure from Dundee United, reports Alan Nixon.

Swindon Town are keen to lure the defender back to England this summer as they plot some reinforcements ahead of the new League Two season.

Edwards, 29, is a free agent after cutting ties with Dundee United after their relegation from the Scottish Premiership and he is currently weighing up his next move in the game.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that he has emerged on the radar of the Robins now and they are in discussions over a potential deal to bring him to the County Ground.

Swindon want free agent

Edwards would strengthen Swindon’s defensive department and would inject more experience into their ranks. He has made 315 appearances in his career to date.

He started his career at Blackburn Rovers but never made a first-team appearance during his time at Ewood Park. Instead, he had various loan stints away from Lancashire at Rochdale, Fleetwood Town and Chesterfield before permanent spells at Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool.

Edwards moved up to Scotland when Dundee United came calling in 2020 and was a key player for the Terrors over the past few years. However, he is now poised for a new challenge somewhere else.

Nixon reported on Patreon earlier this summer that Burton Albion were eyeing a move for him. However, that story has gone quiet now and Swindon could now look to jump in and persuade him to move to League Two.

The Robins finished 10th in the table in the last campaign and were 14 points off the play-offs in the end. They will be looking to push for the top seven next time around under new manager Michael Flynn.