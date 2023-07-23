Swansea City set sights on Newcastle United man

Swansea City are interested in Newcastle United right-back Harrison Ashby, according to a report by WalesOnline.

Swansea City are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the new Championship following the arrival of manager Michael Duff from Barnsley.

Ashby, 21, only joined Newcastle in the last January transfer window from fellow Premier League side West Ham but is now being linked with a switch to the Football League.

WalesOnline claim he is on the Swans’ radar as they eye reinforcements to their ranks with the new campaign starting in under two weeks.

Swansea eye defender

Swansea could see Ashby as someone to add more quality to their defensive department ahead of next term. He would strengthen their full-back position on the right and would give them another outlet on that side of the pitch.

The youngster is a player who likes to get up and down the pitch and he needs to be getting first-team football at this stage of his career to boost his development as opposed to biding his time for game time at Newcastle.