Swansea City join Watford in chase for Premier League defender, reporter claims

Swansea City have joined Watford in the chase for Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, reports Darren Witcoop.

Swansea City are interested in landing the Premier League defender as they gear up for Michael Duff’s first full season in charge at the Swansea.com Stadium following his arrival from Barnsley in League One.

Lewis, 25, has fallen out of favour at Newcastle and still has a couple of years left on his contract with Eddie Howe’s side.

However, The Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop has claimed on Twitter that the Swans are now keen on luring him to Wales this summer (see tweet below).

Swansea have joined Watford in the battle to sign Newcastle left-back Jamal Lewis on loan. The Swans have looked at the prospect of signing Lewis although Werder Bremen’s Lee Buchanan still their top target to replace Ryan Manning #watfordfc #swanseacity #SCFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 22, 2023

Swansea eyeing Ryan Manning replacement

Swansea need to bring in a new full-back on the left hand side after Ryan Manning’s exit at the end of the last campaign. The Republic of Ireland international has now been snapped up by former boss Russell Martin at Southampton on a free transfer.

Lewis would be an ideal replacement for the former QPR man but the Welsh side may need to see off competition from Watford if they are to land his signature. The Daily Mail reported earlier this week that the Hornets want to sign him.

The Northern Ireland international has been with Newcastle since 2020 and has made 36 appearances in all competitions, four of which came last season. His game time has significantly dried up and an exit in the near future would be a sensible decision.

He was on the books at Luton Town as a youngster before Norwich City snapped him up in 2014. Lewis went on to become an important player for the Canaries during his spell at Carrow Road and played exactly 100 matches for the East Anglian outfit altogether, helping them win promotion in 2019 under Daniel Farke.