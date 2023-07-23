Stoke City man attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the new season

Stoke City have a decision to make on what to do with the youngster ahead of the new season.

Baker, 20, was a hit during his temporary spell with Newport during the second-half of last term and made 18 appearances in all competitions during his time in South Wales.

Football Insider claim he is wanted man this summer and Football League trio Salford City, MK Dons and Cheltenham Town are all keen on landing him in this window as they prepare for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Stoke City prospect eyed

Baker rose up through the academy ranks at Gillingham and was a regular for the League Two outfit at their various different youth levels before Stoke swooped to land him back in 2021. He was brought in by the Staffordshire club as one for the future.

The Wales youth international is yet to make a senior appearance for the Potters but gained experience from his stint at Newport.

He was given the green light to head out the exit door when Graham Coughlan’s side came calling in the last January transfer window to get some game time and the likes of Salford, MK Dons and Cheltenham will be hoping the same again happens now.

Baker’s chances of breaking into Stoke’s first-team next season are slim due to the abundance of different options that they have at their disposal in his position. Therefore, a loan exit somewhere else would suit all parties involved and would boost his development.

Alex Neil’s side take on Rotherham United at home on the opening day on Saturday 5th August and have friendlies against Burton Albion and Everton to get through first.