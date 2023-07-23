Southampton emerging as front runners to land Sunderland striker

Southampton are emerging as the favourites to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart this summer, reports Alan Nixon.

Southampton are keen to land the Scotsman in this transfer window as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Stewart, 27, is still fighting back from injury and has been a key player for Sunderland since joining them back in 2021.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Saints are now the front runners to land him as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Southampton target striker

Southampton could see Stewart as someone to give them another option up top next term as they eye an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation last term. Their new boss Russell Martin will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad over the next couple of weeks before the opening day of the campaign.

Stewart is a proven goal scorer and landing him would be a statement of intent by the Saints. Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, he has scored 40 goals in 81 games in all competitions and played a key role in the Black Cats’ promotion from League One last year.

The Scotsman has had his injury problems over recent times so there is always that element of risk with him. However, when fit it is hard to find many better than him in his position in the second tier at the moment.

Prior to moving down to England, he played for the likes of Albion Rovers, St Mirren, Alloa Athletic and Ross County, firing 28 goals in 82 outings for the latter before Sunderland came calling. Tony Mowbray will now be desperate to keep hold of his most prized attacking player.