Reading eyeing loan move for Chelsea playmaker, reporter claims

Reading are interested in Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin, reports Darren Witcoop.

Reading are preparing for life in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship and are in need of some reinforcements under new boss Ruben Selles.

Anjorin, 21, has spent time away from Chelsea on loan at Huddersfield Town in the second tier in the past to get experience.

The Sunday Mirror’s Witcoop has claimed on Twitter that he is expected to depart the Blues on a temporary basis again this summer and the Royals have ‘declared’ an interest in landing him (see tweet below).

Chelsea academy midfielder Tino Anjorin to leave on a season’s loan amid interest from EFL and clubs from abroad. Reading latest club to declare an interest. Chelsea prefer Anjorin remains in England, ideally in the Championship, but player still weighing up options #readingfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 22, 2023

Reading eyeing more quality

Anjorin would certainly inject more quality into Reading’s ranks as they look to gain an immediate promotion in the next campaign. Luring him to the third tier would also be a statement of intent but they may need to bat away competition from higher leagues and abroad if they are to win the race for his signature.