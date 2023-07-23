QPR targeting summer swoop for Premier League prospect

QPR are interested in a move for Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

QPR have identified the youngster as a potential target as they eye more additions ahead of the new Championship season.

Alebiosu, 21, has spent time away on loan from the Emirates Stadium at Crewe Alexandra and Kilmarnock in the past to get some experience.

TEAMtalk claim the Gunners will ‘listen’ to offers for him this summer which has alerted the attention of the Hoops and fellow second tier outfit Rotherham United.

One for the future at QPR

The R’s could see Alebiosu as a long-term addition if they are to complete a deal to land him. He has time on his side and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

He is unlikely to break into Arsenal’s team in the Premier League under Mikel Arteta and a switch to the Football League would be beneficial for his career as he would get more game time.