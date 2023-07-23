Notts County and Northampton Town want free agent centre-back

Notts County and Northampton Town have joined the race for Jesse Debrah, reports Alan Nixon.

Notts County and Northampton Town are both interested in snapping up the defender this summer.

Debrah, 22, is a free agent and is weighing up his next move in the game following his departure from FC Halifax Town.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Magpies and the Cobblers are keen on snapping him up ahead of the new season.

Notts County and Northampton eyeing addition

Notts County will know all about Debrah having come up against him in the last campaign in the National League. Luke Williams’ side won promotion from non-league alongside Wrexham last term and are eyeing reinforcements to their squad as they prepare for life back in the Football League.

Northampton are in League One now after finishing 3rd in the automatic promotion slots in League Two last term under Jon Brady and they could see Debrah as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

He is a decent age and has the potential to grow and develop in the future for whoever he ends up joining.

The centre-back joined Halifax back in 2021 and made 59 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire club, scoring three goals from the back.

The Londoner started his career at Millwall and rose up through the academy of the Championship club. He never made a senior appearance for the Lions though and was loaned out to Billericay Town, Eastbourne Borough and Dulwich Hamlet in non-league to gain experience before he was released.

Debrah has a big decision to make now on where to go next and doesn’t appear to be short of options.