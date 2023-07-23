League One club cast eyes over free agent after QPR exit

Reading have taken Olamide Shodipo on trial following his departure from QPR, as per AllNigerianSoccer.

Reading are casting their eyes over the winger ahead of a potential swoop as they gear up for life in League One under new boss Ruben Selles.

Shodipo, 26, is a free agent after QPR decided not to extend his contract when it expired at the end of June.

AllNigerianSoccer report now that he is training with the Royals in this pre-season as he hunts for a new home in the Football League.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

Free transfer option for Reading

Shodipo would give Reading another option to pick from in forward areas next season if they decide to offer him a deal. He has experience of playing in the third tier and would give them more competition and depth in their squad.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has been on the books at QPR for his whole senior career to date and played 44 times for the London club in all competitions. He played 12 matches last term before his recent exit.

He also had loan spells away from the R’s at Port Vale, Colchester United, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City to get experience under his belt.

Shodipo needs to find himself a new permanent home now and Reading would be an exciting project to join now as they look to gain promotion at the first time of asking from the third tier.

They have got the ball rolling with their summer recruitment now and have delved into the market to sign midfielders Charlie Savage and Lewis Wing and strikers Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs as they eye more reinforcements over the coming weeks.