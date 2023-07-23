Free agent training with League Two side after Millwall exit, reporter claims

AFC Wimbledon have been taking a look at goalkeeper Ryan Sandford on trial following his exit from Millwall, reports Edmund Brack.

AFC Wimbledon have been casting their eyes over the stopper as they prepare for the start of the new League Two season.

Sandford, 24, is a free agent after Millwall opted not to extend his contract at the end of last term and he is weighing up his next move in the game.

South London Press reporter Brack has reported on Twitter that he has been ‘training’ with Johnnie Jackson’s side recently (see tweet below).

Former Millwall keeper Ryan Sandford has been training with AFC Wimbledon recently #AFCW — Edmund Brack (@EdmundBrack) July 21, 2023

Option emerges for AFC Wimbledon

Sandford would provide Wimbledon with more competition and depth between the sticks if they decide to offer him a deal. The fact he is available for nothing also means this would be a relatively risk-free addition.

He has been on the books at Millwall for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the London club. The ‘keeper was a regular for the Lions at various youth levels.

However, he never made a senior appearance for the Championship outfit. Instead, he gained experience out on loan from The Den at Dorking Wanderers, Maidstone United, Dover Athletic and Weymouth in non-league to help boost his development.

Wimbledon finished in a disappointing 21st position in the fourth tier last term and will be hoping for a much better showing in the next campaign. They have stuck with former Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson and still believe he is the man to take them forward which is refreshing to see.

The Dons will need to make a decision on whether to land Sandford on a free transfer and the ball is very much in their court with this one.