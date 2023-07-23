Coventry City and Stoke City keen on Blackburn Rovers striker

Coventry City and Stoke City are keen on Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, reports Alan Nixon.

Coventry City and Stoke City are both eyeing attacking reinforcements between now and the start of the new Championship season.

Gallagher, 27, has been on the books at Blackburn since 2019 and has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on Patreon that he has emerged on the radar of the Sky Blues and the Potters in this transfer window.

Coventry and Stoke target attacker

Coventry have lost key striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer to Sporting Lisbon this summer and could see Gallagher as someone to step into his shoes in the next campaign. They have already bolstered that particular department with the arrival of Ellis Simms from Everton earlier this month.

Stoke are preparing for another term under manager Alex Neil’s guidance and will be aiming to compete higher up the table.

Gallagher, who represented both England and Scotland at youth levels, was on the books at Plymouth Argyle as a youngster before switching to Southampton in 2012. He went on to make 26 appearances for the Saints’ first-team and chipped in with a couple of goals.

The attacker also had loan spells away at MK Dons, Blackburn and Birmingham City to get some experience under his belt in the Football League before securing a permanent switch to Ewood Park in 2019. He has since fired 22 goals in 115 outings for the Lancashire club, seven of which came last season.

Rovers will have a decision to make on his long-term future should any offer from Coventry or Stoke match his valuation. They run the risk of losing him for free next June if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen a new deal anytime soon.