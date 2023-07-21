West Ham could now give 24-year-old to Southampton as part of deal for James Ward-Prowse

West Ham could use Flynn Downes as part of a deal to bring James Ward-Prowse in from Southampton, reports The Guardian.

West Ham have been courting Ward-Prowse all summer, but Southampton’s apparent £40million valuation of the player has kept Premier League vultures at bay for the time being.

Now though, The Guardian are saying that David Moyes’ side are ready to step up their interest in the 28-year-old, and that they could send Downes in the opposite direction in a bid to ‘smooth negotiations’.

Downes, 24, has been loosely linked alongside Southampton this week where he would reunite with his former Swansea City boss Russell Martin.

The Guardian adds that West Ham are yet to make a formal offer for Ward-Prowse this summer.

Ward-Prowse has racked up an astonishing 343 Premier League appearances to date with 49 goals and 38 assists in that time – last season he scored nine and assisted four despite the Saints’ eventual relegation.