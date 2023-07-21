West Brom outcast being eyed up by Championship and L1 clubs

West Brom goalkeeper David Button has interest from Reading and Sheffield Wednesday, reports Birmingham Live.

Reports emerged earlier today claiming that Button, 34, was closing in on a move to League One side Reading after falling out of favour at West Brom.

But a contrasting report from Birmingham Live says that a move to Berkshire is not imminent for Button, though the Royals are interested, along with Sheffield Wednesday.

Button began the last season at West Brom’s no.1. After a string of poor performances though, and following the exit of Steve Bruce, Button was dropped and replaced by Alex Palmer.

Going into the new season, Palmer and youngster Josh Griffiths look like Carlos Corberan’s two main options in goal, with Birmingham Live saying that Button could be let go on a free transfer this summer.

Formerly of the likes of Brentford, Brighton, and Fulham, Button has made 31 total appearances for West Brom during a three-year stay.

Button to leave

It looks like Button leaving would be best for everyone this summer.

West Brom need to shed their wage bill and Button needs to play football, which doesn’t look likely at West Brom given how far down the pecking order he is.

And a move to either Wednesday or Reading would be exciting for Button – he could become the Owls’ new no.1 with Wednesday only having one first-team goalkeeper as things stand, and he could become the no.1 at Reading too with the Royals rebuilding after relegation.

He’s been a decent servant for the Baggies but the likes of Palmer and Griffiths are well ahead of the 34-year-old, who looks like surplus to requirements this summer.