Watford sign released West Brom man on one-year deal

Watford have signed released West Brom man Jake Livermore on a one-year deal.

Watford announced the news earlier today, with the 33-year-old Livermore having been training with Valerien Ismael’s side in pre-season.

And now he links up with the former Baggies boss at Vicarage Road and he’ll be lining up against West Brom in the Championship next season.

Ismael has wasted no time in getting to work on his new side with Livermore becoming the third signing of the summer so far, with Rhys Healey and Tom Ince having already signed.

Gent midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze and Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis both look set to sign on loan this summer too.

Ex-Spurs man Livermore has played for a number of clubs at Championship level but is best known for his time at Hull City and West Brom.

Captaining the latter, Livermore racked up 194 total appearances in six-and-a-half years at The Hawthorns, scoring seven goals before his release last summer.

1 of 12 Arsenal, Brentford (loan), Coventry (loan), Forest (loan), Hull (loan), Brighton (loan), Sint-Truiden (loan), PAOK, Middlesbrough, PAOK (loan). Chuba Akpom Johnny Howson Dan Barlaser Dael Fry

A good signing?

Livermore certainly adds experience to the Watford ranks ahead of next season, and he’s a player that Ismael already knows, so it looks like a decent signing on the surface.

Watford’s summer transfer plans are quickly coming together but the same can’t be said of the Baggies who are yet to make a single signing this summer.

It’s looking pretty perilous for Carlos Corberan’s side and they might yet be ruing the decision to let Livermore go, especially if he goes on to have a successful spell at Vicarage Road.

Whether he’ll be a regular starter or a rotational player remains to be seen, but it looks like a decent signing for the Hornets.