‘Very advanced’: Leicester City on verge of transfer breakthrough for ex-Arsenal talent

Leicester City are hoping to seal a deal for Montpellier’s Stephy Mavididi today, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Reports earlier this month claimed that Leicester City were among a number of teams chasing ex-Arsenal and Juventus man Mavididi, 25, following an impressive spell with French outfit Montpellier.

And now, Romano has confirmed on Twitter that the Foxes ‘hope to get’ a deal for the Englishman done today, adding that negotiations are ‘very advanced’.

Romano also says that personal terms are ‘on the verge of being agreed’.

Leicester hope to get Stephy Mavididi deal done today — negotiations very advanced. 🚨🔵🦊 #LCFC Personal terms on the verge of being agreed, clubs in direct contact to make it happen. https://t.co/DcftsFAtaw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Mavididi looks set to join the likes of Conor Coady, Harry Winks, and Mads Hermansen in signing for the Foxes on permanent deal this summer, whilst Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle has joined on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Harvey Barnes meanwhile looks to be closing in on a move to Newcastle United, joining Spurs man James Maddison in heading for the Foxes exit door this summer.

A good signing?

Mavididi has played 91 games in the past four seasons, scoring 21 goals along the way – the bulk of them with Montpellier, with a season on loan at Dijon too.

He’s made a name for himself in France despite failing to make a breakthrough at both Arsenal and Juve, so expect him to have a point to prove upon his return to England.

And next season, the stage will be his to prove any previous doubters wrong. Enzo Maresca will no doubt view him as an important player following the exits of Maddison and soon Barnes, so the pressure will be on Mavididi to provide the creativity.

Leicester though are making some very impressive signings this summer and there could yet be a few more before the transfer window shuts on September 1st.