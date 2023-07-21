Sunderland’s deal for 18-year-old temporarily blocked as club demands more money

Sunderland’s pursuit of Eliezer Mayenda has stalled after Sochaux changed their asking price, as per reporter Santi Aouna.

Sunderland have regularly dipped into the foreign market in recent transfer windows and this summer has been no different.

Rumours have been rife over potential arrivals of young players from abroad while Nectarios Triantis, Jenson Seelt and Luis Semedo have signed from Central Coast Mariners, PSV and Benfica respectively.

Now though, reports of a stalling chase for 18-year-old Spanish striker Mayenda have emerged from reporter Aouna.

It was said earlier this month that Mayenda wants to join Sunderland and a verbal agreement had been reached between the clubs but now, the move is being ‘temporarily blocked’ as Sochaux are demanding more money. Aouna adds that the teenager is keen to make the move to Wearside.

🚨EXCL : 🟡🔵🇪🇸🇫🇷 #National | ◉ Accord trouvé entre Sochaux et Sunderland pour le transfert Eliezer Mayenda ◉ Mais le dossier est momentanément bloqué par les sochaliens qui réclament désormais plus d'argent ◉ L'attaquant veut rejoindre Sunderlandhttps://t.co/SB83U4P3af pic.twitter.com/89e2SIyl0e — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) July 20, 2023

Mayenda has four goals in 14 games for Sochaux’s B team and has played 16 times for the senior side, scoring once.

A stalling deal

It awaits to be seen just how Sochaux’s increase demands impact Sunderland’s pursuit of Mayenda. The French side are in need of the money after dropping to the third-tier but time will tell if their decision to shift the goalposts puts the Wearside outfit off a deal completely.

The Black Cats are obviously keen to bring the young striker to the Stadium of Light but they may well believe their money is best spent elsewhere if Sochaux demand too much.

With senior experience under his belt already, Mayenda looks to be on the right path and a move to Tony Mowbray’s side would only aid his development further, so it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to hear he wants the move. For now though, it looks as though the move is on hold.