Striker duo linked and more: Leeds United transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Leeds United got their first marquee summer signing over the line this week, bringing in Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea.

And the arrival of the Welsh international could pave the way for many more to arrive before the start of the 2023/24 season, with another Premier League name on the Whites’ radar in Emmanuel Dennis.

The Nottingham Forest man is out of favour and Football Insider say that he’s been cleared to leave amid rumours linking him to Elland Road.

Another striker on the club’s radar is FC Midtjylland’s Sory Kaba. Reports coming out of Spain say that Leeds and Watford are among the interested sides, but that Spanish outfit Las Palmas have launched the opening bid.

Elsewhere, a couple of top flight European names have been linked in PSG’s Edouard Michut and Bayern Munich’s Alex Nubel.

Michut spent last season on loan at Sunderland who turned down the opportunity to buy Michut on a permanent deal, whilst Nubel is reportedly desperate to leave Bayern amid links to Leeds and Stuttgart.

Elsewhere, Daniel Farke is being tipped to turn his attention to another midfield signing in Rangers’ Glen Kamara after sealing the Ampadu deal – the Finnish internaitonal featured 22 times in the Scottish top flight last season, scoring once.

Sam Byram meanwhile has been training with Leeds United after his release from Norwich City at the end of last season, and Daily Mail say that Farke could reunite with the former Leeds man at Elland Road this summer.

Lastly, Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is being tipped to stay at Elland Road this summer, despite reports linking him with a move away.

The Leeds United rumour mill looks to be in full swing then, but with the start of the new season so close, Farke needs to get some more deals over the line.