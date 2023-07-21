Southampton and Newcastle United close to transfer agreement, player set for big money move to St James’ Park

Southampton are ‘close to selling’ full-back Tino Livramento to Newcastle United in a deal worth around £30million, reports The Guardian.

Livramento has been a target for Newcastle United throughout the summer. TalkSPORT say that the Magpies were given a £50million price tag when they enquired about the Englishman earlier in the summer, but it looks like they’ll get their man for a lot less.

An emerging report from The Guardian has revealed that Southampton are ‘close to selling’ Livramento to Newcastle for a fee of around £30million, with Eddie Howe’s side having agreed a deal to sign Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes this week for little under £40million.

Livramento looks set to be the first of a few high-profile departures at St Mary’s before the transfer window shuts on September 1st, with James Ward-Prowse a key target for West Ham and with Romeo Lavia a target for a number of Premier League clubs.

Good business?

Livramento barely played in the Premier League last season. In truth, he remains a very inexperienced player coming off the back of a long-term injury, so £30million for him seems like a very good deal for Southampton.

It’ll give the club some much-needed funding ahead of the new season and with James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia likely to command large sums, it could be a fruitful summer for the Saints.

But the club needs to reinvest the money and do so properly, with plenty of new signings needed if Southampton are to become title contenders in the Championship next season.

As for Livramento, a move to Newcastle United will certainly be an exciting one for him.