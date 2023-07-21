Report shares major update on Ashley Phillips’ proposed move from Blackburn Rovers to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur’s move for Blackburn Rovers’ defender Ashley Phillips looks to be in jeopardy, with the club’s now apart on their valuation of the 18-year-old, as per Alan Nixon.

Earlier this week, reports revealed that Phillips was set to undergo a medical at Tottenham ahead of a proposed £3million move to North London.

But Nixon has since revealed on his Patreon account (via Inside Futbol) that the move is now in danger of falling through.

He reveals that Phillips has undergone his medical but that there was some confusion over the price tag – interested clubs, assumed to be Spurs, believed Phillips was available for £2million plus add-ons, but Rovers now apparently want £5million.

And the report adds that Spurs are unlikely to pay that amount for the club, hence putting Phillips’ move to Spurs in doubt.

Phillips made eight Championship appearances last season and had admirers in the Premier League throughout, with Spurs having been long-term suitors of his.