Peterborough United centre-back wanted in Scotland, deal expires in 2024

Peterborough United centre-back Frankie Kent is on the radar of Scottish Premiership side Hearts, as per the Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 20.07.23, 20:14).

Peterborough United’s squad is undergoing a big change this summer and as part of Darren Ferguson’s overhaul, Kent could be among the players who head for pastures new.

The 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract and as a result of club policy, he has been made available for transfer.

As of yet a move has not transpired for the former Colchester United defender but now, reports of interest from north of the border have emerged from the Daily Record.

They state that Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts are interested in Kent as they bid to bolster their defensive ranks.

Kent has been at London Road since the summer of 2019. He played an important role in their rise to the Championship and has been a mainstay at the back for much of his four years with the Posh, making 169 appearances across all competitions.

On the move?

Kent’s contract situation means Posh will be open to offers for his services and if the right offer comes in, it could be a matter of time before he bids farewell to London Road and heads for pastures new.

His EFL experience should stand him in good stead wherever he ends up next, be it with another Football League team or north of the border with Hearts.

The exits of senior players like Kent will pave the way for Posh to blood in a new generation of first-team players, some of which will come from their youth ranks while others arrive from other clubs. Jack Taylor has been the only high profile exit at Peterborough United thus far but as the window rolls on, offers could start to flood in for their standout stars.