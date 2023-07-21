Norwich City ready to sanction Plymouth Argyle return for 21-year-old, talks ongoing

Plymouth Argyle in talks with Norwich City over a permanent deal for Bali Mumba, it has been said by Pink Un.

Plymouth Argyle brought wing-back Mumba in on loan for the 2022/23 campaign and the 21-year-old was a huge hit at Home Park. He played 47 times for the Pilgrims, chipping in with six goals and 10 assists in the process, most of which came from the left-hand side.

Mumba has been involved in the Canaries’ pre-season plans and after such a strong showing in League One, many have been tipping him for a senior breakthrough at Carrow Road.

However, Pink Un now reports that after assessing his progress, a move back to Plymouth will be sanctioned for Mumba. There is work to do on a deal but it will be hoped an agreement can be reached in the coming days over a permanent return.

It comes amid impressive displays from new addition Kellen Fisher, so it could be that he’s set for a senior role with Norwich after arriving from Bromley.

A huge signing

Plymouth Argyle need another option in that left wing-back role and many would have thought a reunion with Mumba would be unlikely, let alone on a permanent basis.

It would mark a second permanent reunion with a popular loan player after Morgan Whittaker moved to Home Park on a permanent basis from Swansea City earlier this month.

At 21, Mumba has the best years of his career ahead of him and has already proven himself as a perfect fit for Steven Schumacher’s side. The hope will be that he can settle back into live in Devon quickly and develop further with the Pilgrims after a strong year with them last time around.