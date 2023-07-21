Newport County poised to land 26-year-old after Morecambe exit

Newport County are working on a deal to bring the defender to South Wales on a free transfer.

Delaney, 26, was released by Morecambe at the end of last season after they were relegated from League One and is closing in on a new club now.

Football Insider claim he has been having a medical on Friday and he is ‘set’ to link up with Graham Coughlan’s side ahead of their upcoming 2023/24 campaign in League Two.

New face incoming at Newport County

Newport could see Delaney as someone to bolster their backline ahead of next term. He is an experienced player in the Football League and has racked up over 200 appearances to date.

He has spent the past two years in League One, apart from a brief loan spell away at Scunthorpe United last year, which means he should have no problems adapting to life back in the fourth tier with the Exiles if they can get a deal over the line.

The Irishman started his career at Wexford before Burton Albion brought him over to England in 2016. He spent two years with the Brewers but never played a game for them, instead spending time out on loan with Cork City.

Delaney was then snapped up by Rochdale and played for them for a couple of campaigns, scoring four goals in 57 outings, before having stints at AFC Wimbledon, Bolton Wanderers and Morecambe.

The curtains have closed on his time with the latter now and a new chapter in his career at Newport beckons for him now. The Exiles finished 15th in the table last term and will be hoping for better next time around.