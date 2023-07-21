Millwall’s big eight-figure asking price emerges as Burnley push to sign star man

Millwall are holding out for around £13m for attacking midfielder Zian Flemming, Sky Sports has said (Transfer Centre, 21.07.23, 10:30).

24-year-old Flemming has been a big hit since joining Millwall from Fortuna Sittard last summer.

The attacking midfielder notched 15 goals and three assists in 43 games in his first Championship season. He played a key role as the Lions fought for the play-offs, only to narrowly miss out on the final day.

This summer, Burnley’s efforts to sign Flemming have been well-documented. The promoted Clarets have failed with four bids for his services and now, Sky Sports has revealed Millwall’s asking price.

They state that the Championship outfit value Flemming at around £13m. A sale at that price would see them make a hefty profit on the Dutchman considering he signed for only £1.7m last summer, but it remains to be seen whether or not an exit transpires before the window slams shut on September 1st.

A hefty price tag

Millwall have their own ambitions of rising to the Premier League and keeping Flemming will be important in their efforts to do so. For that reason, it isn’t much of a surprise to see how highly they value the Dutch star, especially considering he only signed last summer too.

Flemming is certainly a player who looks as though they could manage a step up to top-flight football and with Burnley showing they’re not afraid to splash the cash, it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll return with another bid for the Millwall ace.

The Lions are well within their right to stand firm over his valuation though, so this saga could be one that ends up being dragged on over the duration of the window as both sides gear up for the 2023/24 campaign.