Loan exit likely for Celtic prodigy, Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers both keen

Portsmouth have been one of the EFL’s busiest sides this summer, making 11 new signings. Bristol Rovers have had a productive window to date with four fresh additions but further signings will be wanted by Joey Barton.

Now, it has been claimed that the two sides could be set to do battle in the transfer market.

Both Pompey and the Gas have registered an interest in 20-year-old centre-back Lawal, Football Insider has said.

The Republic of Ireland youth international is being lined up for a loan move away from Celtic this summer and the EFL could end up being his designation amid admiring glances from League One duo Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers.

Lawal’s main role is centre-back, though he has been played further forward as a defensive midfielder before as well.

Loan signings on the horizon?

Portsmouth and Bristol Rovers have mainly made permanent signings this summer. In fact, Pompey’s most recent addition Abu Kamara is their first loan addition of the window, while all four of Rovers’ new faces have arrived on free transfer deals.

As the window progresses, the door opens for loan moves to be done as parent clubs bolster their ranks with fresh faces. Those initially held onto incase deals aren’t done are then allowed to find loan clubs, so the hope will be that Lawal can do just that as they look to develop him further.

Lawal has made only one senior appearance thus far but after bright outings for Celtic’s B team and in Watford’s academy before his move to Parkhead, the hope will be that he can kick on in League One if a move transpires.