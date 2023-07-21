League One side continue to cast eyes over departed Newcastle United man as boss provides update

Carlisle United are yet to make a decision on whether to sign trialist goalkeeper Dan Langley, as per a report by the News & Star.

Carlisle United are taking a look at the youngster following his departure from Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Langley, 22, cut ties with the North East club at the end of last season when his contract expired and the Toon Army decided not to extend his stay.

The Cumbrians have been casting their eyes over him during pre-season so far and their boss Paul Simpson has told the News & Star: “I do like what I see and we’ve just got to make a decision as to whether or not he’s another project for us and whether he can push Tomas [Holy] enough. It might be that we need a Dan and another one as well. It’s an area we obviously need to strengthen, so we’ll look at it.

“I don’t think I have to make a decision at the moment, but hopefully over the next week or so we might be closer to making that decision.”

Goalkeeping competition for Carlisle

Langley would certainly add more cover and competition to Carlisle’s options between the sticks. He is a decent age as well and has time to grow and develop in the future if they decide to lodge a contract offer ahead of next term/

The Cumbrians are preparing for life in League One in the next campaign following their promotion from League Two. They beat Stockport County in the play-off final on penalties at Wembley, with Tyler Charters scoring the winning spot-kick.

Simpson has since delved into the market to bring in Dylan McGeouch, Jack Robinson, Ben Barclay, Dan Butterworth, Sam Lavelle, Alfie McCalmont, with more additions expected over the coming weeks.

There is no pressure in their pursuit of Langley and the ball very much remains in Carlisle’s court unless another club swoops in for him. He has risen up through the academy ranks at Newcastle and was a regular for the top flight outfit at various youth levels.

The stopper has also gained experience during loan spells at Gateshead and Spennymoor Town over recent times and is currently trying to earn a deal at Brunton Park.