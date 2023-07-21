League One club could hijack QPR move for free agent as reporter shares interest

Reading are now keen on free agent Lewis Wing, who has been widely expected to sign for QPR this summer, says journalist Pete O’Rourke.

QPR completed the signing of free agent goalkeeper Asmir Begovic earlier this week. Gareth Ainsworth’s side were then expected to follow up that signing with the capture of Wing following his release from Wycombe Wanderers at the end of last season.

But O’Rourke is now saying that League One side Reading are keen on the midfielder, whose move to QPR could now be under threat.

O’Rourke tweeted:

Free agent Lewis Wing is on Reading’s list of targets as they look at free transfers. Could be an astute signing for Reading. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/qXxySKcYc4 — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 20, 2023

Reading’s summer transfer plans have been delayed due to a previous transfer embargo, but the Royals are being tipped to hit the transfer market hard in the coming weeks.

QPR meanwhile are slowly putting together a decent summer transfer with three new players over the line, though much more is needed before the start of next season.